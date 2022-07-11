Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

