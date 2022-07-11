Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

