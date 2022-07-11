Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $93.89 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

