Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $73.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.
PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.
Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
