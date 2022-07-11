Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average is $127.85. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

