Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $962,333. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

