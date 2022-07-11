Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $962,333. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Power Integrations stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

