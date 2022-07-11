Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 188 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,540.23.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

