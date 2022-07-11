Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.28 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

