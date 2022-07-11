Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 40,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Shares of HD opened at $286.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

