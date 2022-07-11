Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Apple stock opened at $147.04 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

