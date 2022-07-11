Rise Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

