Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 10,865 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

