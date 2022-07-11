Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 167,285 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,285 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $20,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

