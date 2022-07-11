Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 16,168 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.5% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $230.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $225.77.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

