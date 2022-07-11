Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 77,013 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $53,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

