Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $262.92 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.