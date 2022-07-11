Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.02 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,342 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

