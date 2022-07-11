Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.31 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

FIS opened at $94.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

