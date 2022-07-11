Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $326.19 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 497,295 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $326,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

