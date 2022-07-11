Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 26,934 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

