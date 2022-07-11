Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 30,987 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 575.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.46. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

