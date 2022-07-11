Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 77,405 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 77,405 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after buying an additional 311,827 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $107.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.