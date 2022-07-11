Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,396 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $352,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $113.28 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.32.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.48.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

