Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,206 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.