Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,901 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $428,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 195,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 230,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.