Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 299,584 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299,584 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.