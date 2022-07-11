Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 527,231 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527,231 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,278,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,827,000 after purchasing an additional 155,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,155,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,767,000 after purchasing an additional 115,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,453,000 after purchasing an additional 148,403 shares during the period.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.72 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,627,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

