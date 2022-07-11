Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 88,712 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,712 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $127.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.87.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

