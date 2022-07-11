Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Southern by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $71.19 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

