S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $203.57 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

