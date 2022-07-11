S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

