Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.
