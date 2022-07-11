Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 143 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

