Sfmg LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.28 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

