Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $21.44 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $591.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCVL. StockNews.com raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

