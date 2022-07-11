Sigma Planning Corp Takes $267,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.60. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other news, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,456.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.