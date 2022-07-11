SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Cut by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $295.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.