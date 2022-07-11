Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,410,000 after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $57.78 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -502.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

