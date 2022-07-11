South Shore Capital Advisors Has $3.81 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

South Shore Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.2% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $147.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.