SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.25 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

