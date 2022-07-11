SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $81.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

