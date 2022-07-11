SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000.

XME stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

