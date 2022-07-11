Strategic Financial Services Inc Purchases 4,945 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.