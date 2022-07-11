Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $139.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.47.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.