Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $139.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.