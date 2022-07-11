Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,698,654,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.96 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

