Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 176 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 482.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,786 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.91 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

