Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 39,835 Shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Russia ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 33,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. VanEck Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

