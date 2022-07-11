Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 561 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.17 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,248 shares of company stock worth $4,630,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

