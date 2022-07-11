Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,048 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.36 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.